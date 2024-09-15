Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy semifinals, here is all you need to know about the matches

India-vs-korea-asian-champions-trophy-hockey
India will play Korea in one of the semifinals. Photo: X/HockeyAsia
The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy semifinals line-up is confirmed and we have got our final four teams that remain in the contention of the title. (More Hockey News)

India and Pakistan had already sealed their semifinal entries ahead of the final round of group matches that took place on Sunday. The final set of group matches confirmed the final standings of the teams and thus the top four too.

The first match of the final round of group matches took place between Korea and Malaysia and resulted in a 3-3 draw. The splitting of points confirmed Korea's qualification to the semifinal. The draw also ensured that Pakistan would finish second in the group regardless of their result in their last group match against India.

India vs Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. - X/AsiaHockey
India vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head To Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash

BY Gaurav Thakur

India were already confirmed a top finish and Japan were eliminated. Pakistan claimed the second spot after Korea's draw against Malaysia, the result that saw Korea also booking their semifinal spot.

One of the hosts China or Malaysia would be able to make it to the semifinals. A loss for China would have inserted Malaysia as the fourth-best team. A win for China would have helped the hosts get straight to the third spot.

In the end, China defeated Japan 2-0 to finish the group stage and advance to the semifinals as the third-best side in the pool stage.

Here is how the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 table looked at the end of the pool stage.

Pos Name P W D L POINTS
1 IND 5 5 0 0 15
2 PAK 5 2 2 1 8
3 CHN 5 2 0 3 6
4 KOR 5 1 3 1 6
5 MAS 5 1 2 2 5
6 JPN 5 0 1 4 1

Asian Champions Trophy Semifinal Line-up And Timings

Match Teams Time (IST)
Fifth Place Play-off Malaysia vs Japan Monday, Sept 16 10:30:00 AM
Semifinal 1 Pakistan vs China Monday, Sept 16 1:00:00 PM
Semifinal 2 India vs Korea Monday, Sept 16 3:00:00 PM

Final takes place on Tuesday, September 17.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming

The semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy will be aired on Sony Sports Network television channels. On the Internet, you can stream the tournament on the SonyLIV application and website.

