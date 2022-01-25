Happy Republic Day 2022: 26 Indian Athletes Who Made The Country Proud In 2021

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which replaced the Government of India Act of 1935 in 1950. In 2022, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day. (More Sports News)

The main attraction is the Republic Day parade in the national capital. But on the occasion, as in the past, India will honour its heroes for their exceptional courage and also the civilians who made the country proud.

On the eve of Republic Day, the President announces Padma award winners. This year, a host of sports stars are likely to get the nod. The Padma awards are divided into three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

With that here's a look at 26 athletes/teams who have made India proud in 2021

At Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics): He is the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal (javelin throw) for India at the Olympics.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting): She won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg event.

Men's Hockey Team: The Manpreet Singh-led team ended the medal drought with bronze.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling): The freestyle wrestler won a silver medal in the men's 57 kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing): She is the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

PV Sindhu (Badminton): She won a bronze medal to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling): He won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65 kg category.

At Tokyo Paralympics

Avani Lekhara (Shooting): She remains the only Indian woman to win multiple medals in a single edition of Olympics or Paralympics.

Sumit Antil (Athletics): He won a gold medal in the men's javelin F64 category with a world record throw.

Manish Narwal (Shooting): He won a gold medal in the mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1.

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton): He won a gold medal in the men's singles SL3.

Krishna Nagar (Badminton): He won a gold medal in the men's singles SH6.

Bhavina Patel (Table Tennis): She won a silver medal in the women's individual class 4.

Nishad Kumar (Athletics): He won a silver medal in the men's high jump T47.

Yogesh Kathuniya (Athletics): He won a silver in the men's discus throw F56.

Devendra Jhajharia (Athletics): He won a silver in the men's javelin throw F46.

Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics): He won a silver in the men's high jump T63.

Praveen Kumar (Athletics): He won a silver medal in the men's high jump T64.

Singhraj Adhana (Shooting): He won a silver in the mixed P4 50 metre pistol SH1 and a bronze in bronze in the men's P1 10 metre air pistol SH1.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (Badminton): He won a silver in the men's singles SL4.

Sundar Singh Gurjar (Athletics): He won a bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F46.

Sharad Kumar (Athletics): He won a bronze in the men's high jump T63.

Manoj Sarkar (Badminton): He won a bronze in the men's singles SL3.

Harvinder Singh (Archery): He is the first-ever Indian archer to win a Paralympic medal (men's individual recurve open)

Others

Sunil Chhetri (Football): In 2021, the India captain became the second joint-highest international goalscorer among the active players.

Rohit Sharma (Cricket): The Hitman's stock keep rising in 2021. He is already the limited overs' captain and was India's leading scorer in the Tests and T20Is.