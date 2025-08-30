Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Lando Norris Leading In Q1

Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Off We Go!
It's bright and sunny in Zandvoort and the qualifying race gets underway. Lewis Hamilton goes ahead initially with a timing of 1:10.224. Max Verstappen overtakes him soon with 1:09.754 and then the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both surpass that mark. Norris in P1 currently, Piastri second and Max third.
Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming
The qualifying action starts at 6:30pm IST. The Dutch Grand Prix Formula One race will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Hi There!
Greetings and thank you for joining us, as we take you through the lead-up and qualifying race action from the Dutch Grand Prix. McLaren drivers Lando Norris amd Oscar Piastri have set the tone in practice, and the rest of the field must stand up in qualifying. We will bring you up to speed with all of it.