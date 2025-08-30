Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Lando Norris Leading In Q1

Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: All eyes will be on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as the McLaren drivers are the ones to beat for pole position. Follow the latest from the Formula 1 race at Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland

Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Lando Norris
Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Lando Norris topped final practice in North Holland. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix Formula One qualifying race at Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, the Netherlands on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Lando Norris has topped the final practice session, thus sweeping all three practices in the lead-up to qualifying. McLaren were extra dominant with Oscar Piastri in second, and could continue in the same vein for the rest of the weekend. The onus would be on local boy, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, to spoil the McLaren party. Follow live F1 updates from the Dutch GP.
Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Off We Go!

It's bright and sunny in Zandvoort and the qualifying race gets underway. Lewis Hamilton goes ahead initially with a timing of 1:10.224. Max Verstappen overtakes him soon with 1:09.754 and then the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both surpass that mark. Norris in P1 currently, Piastri second and Max third.

Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming

The qualifying action starts at 6:30pm IST. The Dutch Grand Prix Formula One race will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Dutch Grand Prix F1 Qualifying Live Updates: Hi There!

Greetings and thank you for joining us, as we take you through the lead-up and qualifying race action from the Dutch Grand Prix. McLaren drivers Lando Norris amd Oscar Piastri have set the tone in practice, and the rest of the field must stand up in qualifying. We will bring you up to speed with all of it.

