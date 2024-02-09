Former India Cricket Team Captain MS Dhoni Speaks On Loyalty, Respect, And Leadership

Dhoni said the respect for a leader comes from his deeds rather than words.

“I always felt that earning respect (as a leader) is important as it does not come with the chair or rank. It comes with your conduct. People are insecure at times. Sometimes, even if the team believes in you, you are actually the first person who will not believe in you.

"To sum it up, don’t try to command respect but earn it, as it is very organic. Once you have that loyalty then the performance too will follow,” he said.