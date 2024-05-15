Football

WSL: Arsenal's Decision To Let Vivianne Miedema Leave 'Outrageous', Says Ellen White

Vivianne Miedema helped Arsenal win the Women's Super League title in 2018-19 and clinched the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20. She is WSL's the all-time record scorer with 79 goals

Vivianne Miedema has seen her gametime limited by injuries in the last two seasons.
Arsenal's decision to let Vivianne Miedema leave the club has been described as "shocking" and "outrageous" by former Gunners striker Ellen White. (More Football News)

On Monday, Arsenal announced Miedema – the all-time record scorer in the Women's Super League with 79 goals in the competition – will depart when her contract expires at the end of the campaign. 

Miedema helped Arsenal win the WSL title in 2018-19 and clinched the competition's Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20. In all competitions, she has scored 125 goals and added 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2017.

She has played just 13 games in 2023-24, however, having undergone knee surgery in March. That came after an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered in December 2022 sidelined her for 10 months.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Netherlands star, and White believes Arsenal will regret letting her go.

Beth Mead during Arsenal Women's game against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.
WSL: Arsenal Women To Play Majority Of Games At Emirates Stadium Next Season

BY Stats Perform

"I think it's an absolutely shocking decision by the club, to be honest," White told BBC Radio 5 Live's Women's Football Weekly.

"I just think it's shocking that they haven't shown her the love to want to keep her at the club.

"If she does want to go to someone else in the WSL, I hope she goes to that team and sticks two fingers up at Arsenal and scores a few goals and celebrates hard. It's just outrageous. She is not going to be short of offers."

