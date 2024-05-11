Football

West Ham Vs Luton Town, Premier League: Leaving Is 'Right Decision' For Me And The Hammers, Says David Moyes

Speaking for the first time since the announcement, Moyes said he was comfortable with how it played out: "Look, there's a lot of things in football that can be done a lot better

West Ham manager, David Moyes
David Moyes says he and West Ham made the right decision for him to leave at the end of the season. (More Football News)

West Ham announced on Monday that Moyes would be stepping down as their manager, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly lined up as his replacement.

The Hammers have slipped away from the European places in recent weeks, with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea last time out extending a four-game winless run.

David Moyes is leaving West Ham United at the end of the season, when his contract expires. - null
David Moyes Leaving West Ham 'Great Decision For Everybody': Jamie Carragher

BY Stats Perform

"But I'm really comfortable with the situation. I'm comfortable with the board, so at the moment, everything's fine. It's football.

"I think it's the right decision for both parties, for myself and the club and we'll go our separate ways having had, I think, a really good four-and-a-half years. "

Luton Town sit three points from safety after a 1-1 draw with Everton last Friday and know that a defeat against West Ham could see them relegated if Nottingham Forest avoid defeat against Chelsea.

Rob Edwards was upbeat about his team’s chances despite only having two games left, saying: "I don't think it would be a miracle at all. We have been in worse situations as a football club and still got out of it!

"We know what we have to do. We have got to pick up points and that has got to start [against West Ham].

"Of course, it's not [mission impossible]. We will concentrate on ourselves. Obviously, we know that we are going to need some help [from other teams], but we all know how hard it is to win in the Premier League.

"We have got to try and do that - obviously Forest and Burnley have got difficult games as well."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has scored 16 Premier League goals this season – the last West Ham player to net more in a single top-flight campaign was Tony Cottee in 1986-87 (22).

Indeed, no player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Bowen (five).

Luton Town – Alfie Doughty

Doughty has created 67 chances for Luton Town this season in the Premier League – since 2003-04, the only Englishmen to create more chances in their debut season in the competition are James Maddison (100 in 2018-19) and Rickie Lambert (81 in 2012-13).

MATCH PREDICTION: WEST HAM WIN

West Ham are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against promoted sides (W8 D2) since a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest in August last season. At home, they have won six of their last seven such games since a 2-1 loss to Brentford in October 2021.

The Hammers are also looking to complete their first league double over Luton since 1983-84, following their 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.

However, West Ham have lost three of their last four Premier League games (D1), shipping five goals in each of the last two defeats (2-5 v Crystal Palace, 0-5 v Chelsea). Indeed, the Hammers have conceded 5+ goals in four different league games this season, last doing so more in 1965-66 (6).

Since beating Brighton 4-0 in January and moving outside the relegation zone, Luton have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games (D4 L10), with defeat in this match leaving them on the cusp of relegation back to the Championship.

Luton have both scored and conceded in 29 of their 36 Premier League games this season, a joint-competition record alongside Swindon in 1993-94 and Southampton in 1994-95. The last side to see both themselves and their opponents score in more top-flight matches in a single campaign were Newcastle in 1985-86 (31).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

West Ham – 56.5%

Draw – 23.9%

Luton Town – 19.6%

