Football

West Ham Vs Chelsea, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Enzo Maresca will be hoping Chelsea can put their off-field issues to one side as they aim for back-to-back Premier League wins when they visit West Ham on Saturday.

Enzo-Maresca-Chelsea
Enzo Maresca is out for back-to-back Premier League wins on Saturday
info_icon

Enzo Maresca will be hoping Chelsea can put their off-field issues to one side as they aim for back-to-back Premier League wins when they visit West Ham on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Blues are facing a period of boardroom uncertainty with much of the focus remaining on the reported ownership rift between Bedhad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

That seemed to do little in the way of distraction last time out against Bournemouth as Christopher Nkunku scored late on to snatch a 1-0 victory for Chelsea.

Maresca urged his players to continue to focus on the things in their control, rather than the speculation over the ownership.

"The players read and see things on their social networks but I told them there's nothing they can do about it and we try to prepare our games in the best way," Maresca said.

"In this kind of game you need to learn that it isn't just about the tactical part – you need something inside, to win duels and all the games are different.

"To win the game, you have to win with the T-shirt dirty – probably [getting] some yellow cards because they had many yellow cards. These kind of games require these kinds of things."

West Ham head into this London derby after a 1-1 draw at fellow capital-city rivals Fulham, with Danny Ings striking late at Craven Cottage to salvage a point with his stoppage-time leveller.

Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui knows improvements are needed if his side are to end a two-game winless run in the early top-flight season.

"We showed fight and we ran a lot but we can do better and that's my feeling," Lopetegui said.

"I am happy for the reaction, the feeling and spirit of the team but we have to improve with the ball, we can do better."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio is not a guaranteed starter for the home side, considering the recent signing of towering striker Niclas Fullkrug.

However, Antonio has been involved in five goals in his last six Premier League games against Chelsea, scoring three and assisting two. His next goal involvement will also be his 100th in the competition, making him the first West Ham player to reach that milestone (67 goals, 32 assists).

Chelsea – Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku burst Bournemouth's bubble last time out and will hope to do similar on the road at London Stadium, though it remains unclear whether the France international will be in the side from the off for this one.

In fact, all four of Nkunku’s Premier League goals for Chelsea have been as a substitute, including his winner against Bournemouth. It’s the joint-most goals a player has scored in the competition’s history with 100% of them coming from the bench.

MATCH PREDICTION – CHELSEA WIN

Chelsea are considered the favourites for this London derby on Saturday, taking into account their head-to-head record with West Ham and favourable Opta win probability from their data-based simulations.

Indeed, the Blues have won 30 of their 56 Premier League meetings with West Ham (D10 L16), only winning more times against Tottenham in the competition’s history (35).

Chelsea have also won each of their last four away games in the Premier League, though have not triumphed in five such matches in a row since December 2021 under Thomas Tuchel. 

That impressive road run includes both league trips under Maresca this season, with Pep Guardiola in 2016 the last manager to win each of his first three away games in the Premier League.

However, this result is by no means a foregone conclusion. West Ham have alternated between winning (five) and not winning (D2 L3) in their last 10 league home games against Chelsea, beating them 3-1 at the London Stadium last term.

The Hammers last won consecutive home league games against the Blues in 2001-02/2002-03, though, with the hosts needing to buck the trend here if they are to succeed.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

West Ham win – 31.3%

Draw – 24.6%

Chelsea win – 44%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  2. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Mendis Continues Meteoric Rise With Fourth Test Ton Against New Zealand
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Stats Preview: Approaching Milestones, Records, And Much More
  4. IND Vs BAN: Highest Partnership By Indian Batters For Each Wicket And Other Top Statistics - All You Need To Know
  5. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Toss Update: SA-W Field First In Multan - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Sparta Prague 3-0 Salzburg, Champions League: Hosts End 21-year Wait For UCL Win In Style
  2. Bologna 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League: Skorupski Heroics Preserve Point For Rossoblu
  3. Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr Confirm Appointment Of Former Milan Boss Pioli
  4. Bayern Munich: Leon Goretzka 'Will Continue To Be Important' Despite Lack Of Playing Time, Says Manager Vincent Kompany
  5. Tottenham Vs Brentford, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  5. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One Nation, One Election: From Concept To Reality
  2. Who Is Mohana Singh? Know About The First Woman Fighter Pilot In LCA Tejas Fleet
  3. One Nation One Election: 'Country Will Never Accept', Says Cong Chief Kharge l Reactions
  4. India Issues Notice To Pakistan For Review Of Indus Water Treaty | Here's Why
  5. Mpox Scare: Man Tests Positive In Kerala After Returning From UAE; Second Case In India
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. UN General Assembly Widely Supports Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End Its Occupation
  2. Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode Day After Pager Blasts In Lebanon; 9 Dead, Over 300 Injured
  3. In Photos: Flood Wreaks Havoc In Central Europe; Rescue Ops Underway
  4. Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse
  5. COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.85%
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Kamindu Mendis' Ton Takes SL To 302/7 At Stumps