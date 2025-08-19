Rangers Vs Club Brugge: 'Champions League Qualification Would Be Massive For Gers'

Despite a dismal recent record in the Champions League, winning just one of their last 18 games in the competition's group stages, Rangers will be confident on Tuesday

Rangers Vs Club Brugge: Champions League Qualification Would Be Massive For Gers
Russell Martin knows the importance of Tuesday's Champions League qualifier
  • Rangers clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off

  • Rangers coach Russell Martin believes Champions League qualification will do wonders for the club

  • Rangers have drawn their opening two Scottish Premiership matches against Motherwell and Dundee

Russell Martin did not play down the magnitude of Rangers' upcoming Champions League play-off clash with Club Brugge. 

Martin's men welcome Brugge to Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg before flying to Belgium for the second match on August 27. 

But the former Southampton boss has endured a difficult start to life north of the border, despite wins over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen in Champions League qualifiers. 

The Gers have drawn their opening two Scottish Premiership matches, both by 1-1 scorelines, against Motherwell and Dundee. 

Rangers did, however, beat Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup last Saturday, but their attention now turns to returning to Europe's top table for the first time since 2022-23. 

Despite a dismal recent record in the Champions League, winning just one of their last 18 games in the competition's group stages, Rangers will be confident on Tuesday.

They have won each of their seven official games at home against Belgian opponents and scored at least two goals in all of those contests (22 goals for, eight conceded).

"This is huge," Martin told reporters. "It's massive for us as a group of staff, massive for the team, massive for the club.

"Financially, obviously, what it would do for the football club would be huge.

"I think if we are able to do it, which I really believe we are, if we can do it and qualify for it, it would be brilliant.

"Not just financially, but what it would do for the players' belief. And to then pit yourself against some of the best teams in the world would be a brilliant opportunity for us."

Rangers' record in Champions League qualification bodes well, having won 18 out of their 29 home matches, achieving a win rate of 62.1% (with seven draws and four losses).

This is the fourth-best home win percentage among teams that have played at least 25 home games at this stage, trailing only Rosenborg, Celtic and Copenhagen.

But given their underwhelming league form in 2025-26, Martin acknowledged those concerns and sought to reassure both supporters and the Rangers board. 

"A lot of people message me, who read message boards and stuff... they are concerned about me, and they just don't have to be," he said.

"I keep telling my mum, 'don't worry about it'. It's all good. I'm enjoying it. I'm really enjoying it.

“We have to win while we're going through some pain. We have to attack it with everything we can. I really believe that we can do it."

Martin also encouraged his players to embrace the challenges of the game with enthusiasm.

"They have to play with a bit more joy here at Ibrox because it can be so special and so brilliant. Enjoy the horrible part of the game," he added.

"Enjoy competing and fighting, enjoy looking around knowing your mate's going to do his job properly at their set-piece, enjoy having clarity in what you're being asked to do."

Published At:
