Wales vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Dragons Face Red Devils In Vital Group J Match

Wales vs Belgium Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group J matchday 8 fixture at Cardiff City Stadium on October 13, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Wales vs Belgium live score FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers UEFA Group J matchday 8 updates
England's Elliot Anderson is challenged by Wales's Kieffer Moore, left, during an international friendly soccer match between England and Wales at Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group J matchday 8 fixture between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, October 13, 2025. The upcoming fixture is the most vital game of Group J so far, with second-placed Belgium facing third-placed Wales. Both sides have a chance to overtake North Macedonia at the top. Despite being unbeaten, Belgium were held to a goalless draw by North Macedonia, and will seek to return to winning ways. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Wales vs Belgium clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Wales vs Belgium LIVE Score: Starting XIs

Wales: Karl Darlow; Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams; ordan James, Ethan Ampadu; Sorba Thomas, Harry Wilson, David Brooks; Mark Harris

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier; Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere

Wales vs Belgium LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, and welcome to all our readers tuning in to the start of our live blog for the Wales vs Belgium match.

North Macedonia lead the group, with Belgium and Wales trailing by one and two points, respectively. However, the pair have a chance to move to the top, which carries automatic qualification, with a win tonight.

Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
