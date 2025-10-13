England's Elliot Anderson is challenged by Wales's Kieffer Moore, left, during an international friendly soccer match between England and Wales at Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group J matchday 8 fixture between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday, October 13, 2025. The upcoming fixture is the most vital game of Group J so far, with second-placed Belgium facing third-placed Wales. Both sides have a chance to overtake North Macedonia at the top. Despite being unbeaten, Belgium were held to a goalless draw by North Macedonia, and will seek to return to winning ways. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Wales vs Belgium clash right here.

13 Oct 2025, 11:25:31 pm IST Wales vs Belgium LIVE Score: Starting XIs Wales: Karl Darlow; Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams; ordan James, Ethan Ampadu; Sorba Thomas, Harry Wilson, David Brooks; Mark Harris CYMRU XI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇧🇪



Locked in against Belgium 🔒 — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 13, 2025 Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier; Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere Starting XI: Confirmed ✅#SelectedByPwC pic.twitter.com/RKhjkovIsu — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 13, 2025