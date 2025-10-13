Wales vs Belgium LIVE Score: Starting XIs
Wales: Karl Darlow; Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams; ordan James, Ethan Ampadu; Sorba Thomas, Harry Wilson, David Brooks; Mark Harris
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Maxim De Cuyper, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier; Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere
Wales vs Belgium LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, and welcome to all our readers tuning in to the start of our live blog for the Wales vs Belgium match.
North Macedonia lead the group, with Belgium and Wales trailing by one and two points, respectively. However, the pair have a chance to move to the top, which carries automatic qualification, with a win tonight.
Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.