'Visionary Leader' Hayes Figured Out Her Lane And Nailed It, Says Portland Manager

Emma Hayes is a "visionary leader" who has "figured out her lane and nailed it", and will inspire more women to strive for similar positions, according to Portland Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc.
The 47-year-old recently took charge of the United States following a decorated 12-year spell with Chelsea, who she guided to seven Women's Super League titles and five FA Cup triumphs.
Hayes has certainly hit the ground running with the Stars and Stripes, leading them to a record-extending fifth Olympic gold in Paris last month with victory over Brazil in the final after an undefeated tournament.
But LeBlanc believes Hayes' successful impact will extend much further than just on the football pitch.
Speaking at the Thinking Football Summit organised by Liga Portugal, she told Stats Perform: "I've known Emma for many years. It's so exciting to have somebody who's a visionary leader come into the country.
"The thing about women's football is that there weren't so many people at that level where you had conversations. So, the conversations I've always had with Emma were: 'You figure out your lane, and you figure out how to nail it and impact', and that's what Emma's doing.
"When I walk in a room with other women, my first thing is, how can we impact together? So for me, I'm her biggest advocate. I'm her biggest ally because I know how she's going to lead this next generation.
"It's important you have that position. You have that platform, [but] what are you going to do with it? What's exciting is, in such a short time, she got [Olympic] gold for the US because she's figured out her lane, and she's nailed it.
"What every player on that team will see and learn from her is, yes, the technical skills of how to win and how to play better football, but they'll also see a woman who figured out her lane, and figured out: 'I'm going to just nail it so that I can impact others'.
"So, the impact that she will have is not just on gold medals; the impact she'll have is the importance of seeing it and believing it.
"The players in that locker room would then be like: 'I can do big things, too'. And I think that's why it's so important to get women in leadership positions."