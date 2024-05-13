Football

Man United 4-0 Tottenham, Women's FA Cup: Vilahamn Wants To Use Final Defeat As 'Beginning'

Spurs were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United Women in Sunday's Wembley Stadium showpiece as Ella Toone and Rachel Williams were on target before Lucia Garcia's second-half double

Robert Vilahamn reacts after Tottenham Women's FA Cup final defeat on Sunday.
info_icon

Tottenham Women manager Robert Vilahamn believes his side will use their FA Cup final defeat to start something special, rather than ending their good work. (More Football News)

Spurs were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United Women in Sunday's Wembley Stadium showpiece as Ella Toone and Rachel Williams were on target before Lucia Garcia's second-half double.

Vilahamn's side failed to manage a shot on target but the Spurs boss suggested his team will catch up to the women's elite clubs.

"The main thing I said was this is not the end, it is the beginning," Vilahamn said.

"We still have a gap between us and the top teams but that's normal. We are closing the gap but we haven't closed the gap yet."

Tottenham finished sixth in the Women's Super League as well as reaching this final, their first FA Cup showpiece appearance in their short history.

Vilahamn wants his Spurs players to use this defeat as motivation going forward.

"If you take away the feelings right now, you need to look at these players doing some incredible things this year," he said.

"We are at Wembley playing in front of our fans and they are actually enjoying it and staying, and supporting us after.

"We got a good experience today and we are learning how to play at Wembley more times. We need to look at it that way because the players are amazing."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  2. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  3. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  4. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
  5. Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  3. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  4. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  5. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth