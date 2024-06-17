Football

Veteran Defender Sergio Ramos Departs From Sevilla

Sergio Ramos' official farewell will be on Monday.
Veteran defender Sergio Ramos will not return to Sevilla next season, the Spanish club said Monday. (More Football News)

Sevilla said the 38-year-old Ramos told the club he did not intend to extend the contract that ended after this season.

The player had not publicly announced his plans for the future. He is not part of Spain's squad for the European Championship in Germany after retiring from internationals last year.

Ramos joined Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain last season. He spent more than a decade at Real Madrid after joining the Spanish powerhouse from Sevilla in 2005.

Ramos scored seven goals in 37 appearances in his latest stint with Sevilla.

His official farewell will be on Monday.

