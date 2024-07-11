Football

USA Football Sacks Coach Gregg Berhalter After Copa America 2024 Collapse: Time For Jurgen Klopp?

Gregg Berhalter was dismissed Wednesday, nine days after his team's first-round exit from the Copa America flamed doubts he was the right person to remain in charge

Gregg Berhalter USA Football Coach Copa America
FILE - Untied States coach Gregg Berhalter reacts during the first half of a Copa America Group C soccer match against Uruguay Monday, July 1, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Berhalter was fired as U.S. men's soccer coach on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after his team's first-round exit from the Copa America flamed doubts he was the right person to remain in charge for the 2026 World Cup, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
info_icon

Gregg Berhalter was fired 10 months into his second stint as U.S. men's soccer coach, leaving the Americans searching for a leader less than two years before they host the World Cup. (More Football News)

Berhalter was dismissed Wednesday, nine days after his team's first-round exit from the  Copa America flamed doubts he was the right person to remain in charge.

“The Copa America result is extremely disappointing and I take full responsibility for our performance,” Berhalter said in a statement. “Our approach and process was always focused on the 2026 World Cup and I remain confident that this group will be one of the great stories in 2026.”

After opening the Copa America with a 2-0 win over Bolivia, the U.S. lost to Panama 2-1 while playing most of the match a man short due to Tim Weah's ejection, then were eliminated with a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay. The U.S. had seven wins, six losses and one draw in his second stint, leaving his overall record at 44 wins, 17 losses and 13 draws.

When Berhalter returned to the bench last September, he proclaimed the team's goal was “to change soccer in America forever.” If that is to happen, it will be without him.

Sporting director Matt Crocker rehired Berhalter and also will make the recommendation on his replacement. The team next plays in September friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

USSF spokesman Neil Buethe would not make Crocker available to answer questions from The Associated Press.

“Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process,” Crocker said in a statement.

USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone also issued a statement. She did not immediately respond to a text message seeking additional comment.

Uruguay's players argue with fans at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. - (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Darwin Nunez & Co Engage With Fans Amid Fight - Watch Video

BY Associated Press

Jürgen Klopp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Marcelo Bielsa are among those being speculated about as candidates to replace Berhalter, along with Jesse Marsch, Hugo Pérez, Pellegrino Matarazzo, David Wagner, Steve Cherundolo, Jim Curtain, Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino.

Salary could be an issue.

Berhalter earned $2,291,136 in 2022, including $900,000 in bonuses for the Americans qualifying for the World Cup and reaching the second round. A top-level men's coach could put pressure on the USSF to increase the salary of newly hired women's coach Emma Hayes.

Just 23 months remain before the World Cup comes to the United States for the second time and the Americans play their opener at Inglewood, California, on June 12, 2026. The only competitive matches with the full player pool before then likely will be in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Berhalter, who turns 51 on Aug. 1, was the first American to coach the national team after playing for the team at a World Cup. He was hired to coach the U.S. in December 2018 after stints with Sweden's Hammarby (2011-13) and Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew (2013-18).

“I want to thank the U.S. Soccer Federation for entrusting me to lead this team for the past five years," Berhalter said. “Representing our country is a tremendous honor and I am proud of the identity we have built on and off the field. It was very gratifying watching this team improve over the years and I remain grateful for the lifetime bonds created with our players, coaches, and staff members.”

He led the U.S. to titles in the CONCACAF Nations League in 2021 and 2024, and to another with a B team in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. His players strongly supported Berhalter, saying he fostered a culture that bound the group.

That support led to Crocker rehiring Berhalter 5 1/2 months after his initial contract expired amid an investigation of a decades-old domestic violence allegation that was brought to the USSF's attention by the Reyna family, upset that Berhalter limited Gio Reyna's playing time at the World Cup. A law firm retained by the USSF said there was no legal obstacle to bringing Berhalter back.

Berhalter's detractors cited lack of success against teams outside the region and struggles on the road against Central American rivals. The U.S. gained the region's final automatic World Cup berth on goal difference, and it had the second-youngest team at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The U.S. wasted a second-half lead in a 1-1 draw with Wales, tied England 0-0 and defeated Iran 1-0 to reach the knockout stage, where the Americans played poorly in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Players exhibited a lack of discipline: Defender Sergiño Dest got a red card last November at Trinidad and Tobago for arguing with a referee and Weah was ejected from the Panama match for punching an opponent on the head.

“Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward," Crocker said in his statement.

U.S. coaches have not fared well in a second cycle.

Bruce Arena led the team to a quarterfinal appearance in 2002, its best since 1930, then failed to advance past the group stage in 2006.

Bob Bradley's team reached the second round in 2010, earning him a four-year contract extension only for the USSF to fire him 11 months later after the Americans wasted a two-goal lead and lost to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Jurgen Klinsmann replaced him and led the team to the second round of the 2014 World Cup, then was fired after opening the final round of 2018 qualifying with a 2-1 home loss to Mexico and a 4-0 defeat at Costa Rica.

