URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Double Powers Uruguay Past Bolivia In Dominant Display - In Pics

Uruguay secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Bolivia in their Copa America Group C encounter. Facundo Pellistri (8') opened the scoring, followed by a Darwin Nunez (22') strike. The second half saw Uruguay add three more goals through Maximiliano Araujo (77'), Federico Valverde (81'), and substitute Rodrigo Bentancur (89'). This win puts Uruguay on the verge of the quarterfinals. They only need a draw against the US to secure top spot.