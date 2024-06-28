Players of Uruguay celebrate their team's 5-0 victory over Bolivia at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet celebrates his team's 5-0 victory over Bolivia at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur (6), celebrates with teammate Manuel Ugarte after scoring his side's fifth goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Uruguay's coach Marcelo Bielsa watches his players during a Copa America Group C soccer match against Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Uruguay's Darwin Nunez, left, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Uruguay's Ronald Araujo celebrates his side's opening goal against Bolivia scored by teammate Facundo Pellistri during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, left, celebrates with teammate Mathias Olivera after scoring his side's opening goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Fans of Uruguay cheer as they wait for the start of a Copa America Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Fans of Uruguay arrive at the stadium before a Copa America Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey.