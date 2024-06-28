Football

URY 5-0 BOL, Copa America 2024: Nunez Double Powers Uruguay Past Bolivia In Dominant Display - In Pics

Uruguay secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Bolivia in their Copa America Group C encounter. Facundo Pellistri (8') opened the scoring, followed by a Darwin Nunez (22') strike. The second half saw Uruguay add three more goals through Maximiliano Araujo (77'), Federico Valverde (81'), and substitute Rodrigo Bentancur (89'). This win puts Uruguay on the verge of the quarterfinals. They only need a draw against the US to secure top spot.

Copa America 2024: Uruguay vs Bolivia | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Players of Uruguay celebrate their team's 5-0 victory over Bolivia at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1/9
Uruguays goalkeeper Sergio Rochet
Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet celebrates his team's 5-0 victory over Bolivia at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2/9
Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal
Rodrigo Bentancur celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur (6), celebrates with teammate Manuel Ugarte after scoring his side's fifth goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3/9
Maximiliano Araujo celebrates after scoring Uruguays third goal
Maximiliano Araujo celebrates after scoring Uruguay's third goal | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

4/9
Uruguays coach Marcelo Bielsa
Uruguay's coach Marcelo Bielsa | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's coach Marcelo Bielsa watches his players during a Copa America Group C soccer match against Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

5/9
Darwin Nunez, left, celebrates after scoring Uruguays 2nd goal
Darwin Nunez, left, celebrates after scoring Uruguay's 2nd goal | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's Darwin Nunez, left, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

6/9
Uruguays Ronald Araujo
Uruguay's Ronald Araujo Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's Ronald Araujo celebrates his side's opening goal against Bolivia scored by teammate Facundo Pellistri during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

7/9
Facundo Pellistri celebrates scoring Uruguays first goal
Facundo Pellistri celebrates scoring Uruguay's first goal | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, left, celebrates with teammate Mathias Olivera after scoring his side's opening goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

8/9
Uruguay football fans
Uruguay football fans | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Fans of Uruguay cheer as they wait for the start of a Copa America Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

9/9
Fans of Uruguay arrive at the stadium
Fans of Uruguay arrive at the stadium | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson

Fans of Uruguay arrive at the stadium before a Copa America Group C soccer match between Uruguay and Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition Leaders Not Allowed To Discuss NEET Row At Parliament; Delhi Records Highest June Rain Since 1936
  2. Delhi Weather: BJP Councillor Rows Boat On Waterlogged Road, Slams AAP-Led Govt Over Mismanagement | WATCH
  3. 'Anti-People, Draconian': West Bengal Bar Council To Observe 'Black Day' On July 1 As 3 New Criminal Laws Come Into Force
  4. Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Says IMD; First Rain, Heaviest For June Since 1936, Paralyses City
  5. 'Savarkar-Type Cowardly Behaviour': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Condemns Attack At His Delhi Residence
Entertainment News
  1. Eijaz Khan Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Breakup From Pavitra Punia, Says He Still Has 'Bad Days'
  2. 2024 Tony Awards: Moments From 77th Tony Awards in New York That You Missed On TV
  3. Producer Suneel Darshan Alleges Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Paid Rs 165 Crore To Tiger Shroff Amidst Losses
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup: Two Unbeatable Teams Fight For Trophy For First Time
  2. India Vs England Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: IND Bowl ENG Like Nine-Pins To Return 2022 Compliment
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Mandhana-Verma Light Up The Chepauk Stadium With Unbeaten Centuries And Records
  5. DP Manu: India Javelin Thrower Faces Potential Doping Violation; NADA Instructs AFI To Bar Him From Competitions
World News
  1. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  2. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  3. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  4. Iran Votes To Elect Next President After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
  5. Presidential Debate: After Panic Among Democrats, VP Kamala Harris Comes To Joe Biden's Defence
Latest Stories
  1. 'Could've Done Better Job': Sam Pitroda Over Controversial Statement As Congress Calls Them 'Totally Unacceptable'
  2. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 5 Injured; Terminal 1 Flight Operations Suspended Till 2 PM
  3. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  4. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  5. Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi-NCR After Overnight Rain; Vehicles Submerged
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Hit Tons Against SA-W In One-Off Test; Uruguay Thrash Bolivia In Copa America 2024
  7. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition Leaders Not Allowed To Discuss NEET Row At Parliament; Delhi Records Highest June Rain Since 1936
  8. Karnataka: 13 Killed, 4 Critically Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashed Into Truck In Haveri