United States U20 vs Italy U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: USA Face ITA

Representative image showing a football. Unsplash

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA U20 World Cup where USA are up against Italy in the Round of 16 battle where the winner will advance to the quarterfinals and the loser will head home with a broken heart. USA have two wins and a loss in their three group games while Italy got all three results in their three outings. Follow live scores for the USA U-20 vs ITA U-20 match here

LIVE UPDATES

10 Oct 2025, 12:52:03 am IST United States U20 vs Italy U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 USA have two wins and a loss in their three group games while Italy got all three results in their three outings. Follow live scores for the USA U-20 vs ITA U-20 match here