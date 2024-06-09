Football

Euro 2024: Czech Republic Midfielder Michal Sadilek Ruled Out Due To Injury

The 25-year-old Michal Sadilek was one of seven players who were on the Czech team that reached the quarterfinals at the previous Euros. He played 24 internationals for the Czechs, scoring a goal

Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadilek.
Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadílek will miss the European Championship after sustaining a leg injury while riding a bicycle, the Czech team said on Sunday. (More Football News)

The accident took place at the team's training camp in Schladming, Austria. Coach Ivan Hašek called the injury of the Twente player a serious blow.

The 25-year-old was one of seven players who were on the Czech team that reached the quarterfinals at the previous Euros. He played 24 internationals for the Czechs, scoring a goal.

Hašek said a decision on who might replace him will be made soon.

The Czechs play their final warm-up game against North Macedonia on Monday before opening the tournament in Germany against Portugal on June 18. They will also face Georgia and Turkey in Group F.

