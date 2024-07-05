UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones

John Stones insists that England's comeback victory over Slovakia "will be used as fuel" ahead of their quarter-final meeting with Switzerland on Saturday. (More Football News)
England came to within a minute of being eliminated from Euro 2024 before Jude Bellingham's overhead kick spared Gareth Southgate's blushes.
The Three Lions confirmed their place in the last eight through Harry Kane's 65th international goal in extra-time.
Having come so close to going home, Manchester City defender Stones believes his team-mates can take confidence from the win ahead of their encounter in Dusseldorf.
"We need to keep progressing and playing the fluid football that we are used to," Stones said.
"I don't want to discredit the other night, I thought we were going home up to 60 minutes into the game.
"To change the mindset and for us all to keep the belief it has a lot of power behind it - for ourselves and other teams.
"Everyone at home knows we are there to do it until the last minute and we should take great confidence from that as it's not easy to do in a high-pressured game.
"We use that as fuel, that extra mile and make it count and we did that."
It has been suggested that England will revert to a back three to accommodate Guehi's absence.
Ezri Konsa has been tipped to be given the nod to come into the side, with Stones backing the Aston Villa defender to be ready to face Switzerland, should he be selected.
"If he's selected yeah [he is ready], I don't think any of us know the exact team or system yet. Whoever plays in whatever position or partnerships, whatever you want to call it, is fully ready.
"The standards that I've seen in training from every player has been incredible. Whoever steps in is worthy of being there and hopefully we will produce.
"In the World Cup we had a run that we felt we could win and that didn't happen, we have to use the situations and learning curve to our advantage now.
"We've got a good opportunity to get further this weekend.
"I'm a big believer we've been in these positions before and realise were we are, the magnitude of things and what we believe we can do and put it into practice."