Champions League Semis: Bayern To Host Madrid On April 30, Dortmund Welcome PSG On May 1

Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City 4-3 on penalties at Etihad Stadium, after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg finished 1-1 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate

AP
Real Madrid celebrate their triumph in front of supporters following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match against Manchester City. Photo: AP
Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will host Paris Saint-Germain in the first legs of the Champions League semi-finals. (More Football News)

Bayern-Madrid is on April 30, and Madrid will stage the return leg on May 8.

Dortmund-PSG is on May 1, and PSG has the second leg on May 7.

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, right, fails to save as Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger scores the winning penalty in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday (April 18, 2024). - AP/Dave Shopland
Champions League: Man City's Double Treble Dream Ends With Penalties Loss To Real Madrid

BY Stats Perform

The scheduling was on Thursday.

Bayern beat Arsenal 1-0 to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

PSG won at Barcelona 4-1 on Tuesday to advance 6-4 on aggregate.

Dortmund defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 on Tuesday and advanced 5-4 on aggregate.

The final is at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

