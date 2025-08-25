Udinese Vs Hellas Verona Live Streaming, Serie A: When, Where to Watch Matchday 1 Fixture On TV & Online?

Udinese take on Hellas Verona in Serie A
Serie A 2025-26 campaign matchday 1 fixture sees Udinese take on Hellas Verona on Monday, August 25. With 12 wins, eight draws and 18 defeats, Udinese finished in the twelfth spot last season but will look to start off well on the opening day.
Hellas Verona have been managed by Paolo Zanetti and a decent season with 10 wins and 7 draws last campaign. Despite coming into this fixture as the least favorite, Hellas Verona will be looking for an upset and turn the tide in their favour.
Kickoff:
Location: Udine, Italy
Stadium: Bluenergy Stadium
Date and Kickoff time: Aug 25 – 10:00 pm IST
Head to Head:
Total matches: 26
Udinese won: 8
Hellas Verona won: 7
Draws: 11
Udinese Vs Hellas Verona, Serie A 2025-26 - Live Streaming
When will the Udinese Vs Hellas Verona, Serie A 2025-26 match take place?
