Udinese Vs Hellas Verona Live Streaming, Serie A: When, Where to Watch Matchday 1 Fixture On TV & Online?

Get the live streaming, timing, venue and other info for the upcoming Serie A 2025-26 match between Udinese and Hellas Verona

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
2024-25 Italian Serie A Soccer Lazio vs Udinese: Florian Thauvin
Serie A 2024-25, Lazio vs Udinese: Udinese's Florian Thauvin celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Udinese take on Hellas Verona in Serie A

  • Game is part of matchday 1 of the Serie A 2025-26 campaign

  • Streaming and other info listed

Serie A 2025-26 campaign matchday 1 fixture sees Udinese take on Hellas Verona on Monday, August 25. With 12 wins, eight draws and 18 defeats, Udinese finished in the twelfth spot last season but will look to start off well on the opening day.

Hellas Verona have been managed by Paolo Zanetti and a decent season with 10 wins and 7 draws last campaign. Despite coming into this fixture as the least favorite, Hellas Verona will be looking for an upset and turn the tide in their favour.

Kickoff:

  • Location: Udine, Italy

  • Stadium: Bluenergy Stadium

  • Date and Kickoff time: Aug 25 – 10:00 pm IST

Head to Head:

Total matches: 26

Udinese won: 8

Hellas Verona won: 7

Draws: 11

Udinese Vs Hellas Verona, Serie A 2025-26 - Live Streaming

When will the Udinese Vs Hellas Verona, Serie A 2025-26 match take place?

The Udinese Vs Hellas Verona, Serie A 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, August 25, 2025 and will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST.

Where can the Udinese Vs Hellas Verona, Serie A 2025-26 match be watched on live streaming?

The Serie A 2025-26 games won't be available for telecast and live streaming in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  4. US Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Mayar Sherif, Jasmine Paolini Eases Past Destanee Aiava To Enter Second Round

  5. Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  2. Second Accused Arrested In Attack On Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  4. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. JD Vance Defends Tariffs On India As “Aggressive Economic Leverage” To Pressure Russia

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  4. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  5. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr