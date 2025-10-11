UAE square off against Oman in the 4th round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers tonight
Oman will look to stage an upset against an UAE side, which has not lost a single game since March 2025
The United Arab Emirates will be eager to extend their unbeaten run to 8 matches when they lock horns against Oman in the 4th round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers. Both the teams are placed in Group A alongside Qatar.
This will be UAE's first 4th round qualifying match and they will be looking towards nothing less than a win against an Omani side, which drew 0-0 against 4th round hosts Qatar.
For all the three teams in Group A, the scenario is very simple. Win all the matches and earn direct qualification to next year's mega 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 edition in Canada, USA and Mexico.
UAE have not qualified for the World Cup since 1990, Oman could feature in their first-ever World Cup campaign next year if they come out alive from the Asian qualifiers. Fans have already started flooding the streets of Doha, where this all important Arabian Gulf derby will take place.
UAE have hight chances of winning tonight's match as they haven't lost a single game since March 2025 but Oman will try to do everything to put an end to their neighbours' unbeaten streak.
UAE Vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When and Where will UAE Vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier be played?
The 4th round Group A tie of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers between UAE and Oman will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar from 10:45PM (IST) onwards.
Where will the UAE Vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers clash telecast live in India?
The UAE Vs Oman, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.