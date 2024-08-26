Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Bring In Porto Defender David Carmo

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of David Carmo from Porto for £10m (€11.7m), with the defender going out on loan to Olympiacos for the season. (More Football News)
The Portuguese-born defender, who represents Angola at international level, spent the second half of last season in Athens.
Carmo joins on a five-year deal and is Forest's ninth signing of the summer transfer window.
He began his career at Braga before moving to Porto for €20m in the summer of 2022, but only managed 27 appearances before being loaned to Olympiacos, who are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, in January.
Meanwhile, reports emerged on Sunday that Forest's move to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah had broken down.
Nuno Espirito Santo's team are, however, rumoured to be in talks with Feyenoord over Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez, who scored 23 Eredivisie goals last term.