Transfer News: Bayern Leverkusen Sign Poku From AZ

Bayer Leverkusen have signed hotly-tipped Dutch Under-21 international Ernest Poku
He was earlier with AZ, making 49 appearances, registering 11 goal contributions
Poku also helped AZ to the knockout stages of the Europa League last term
Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of hotly-tipped Dutch Under-21 international Ernest Poku from AZ.
The 21-year-old winger joins from the North Holland club on a deal running until 2030, with the transfer fee reported to be around €10m (£8.6m).
Poku completed his medical in Leverkusen on Monday before putting pen to paper on a four-year contract. Poku has already starred for AZ this season, featuring in the club’s opening day 4-1 thrashing of Groningen on Sunday.
During his time with AZ, Poku made 49 appearances, registering 11 goal contributions.
He also played an integral role in the Netherlands' Under-21 Euros campaign this summer, with the Dutch team reaching the semi-finals.
Poku also helped AZ to the knockout stages of the Europa League last term, as he registered three assists.
AZ lost to eventual winners Tottenham in the last 16.
In a message he posted to AZ’s fans on Instagram, Poku said: "After almost four seasons, it feels like it is time to make a move. Thank you AZ, thanks to all of you. To the AZ fans: your support has always been there. In good and difficult times."
Poku could be set to make his debut in Leverkusen's DFB Pokal first-round tie against Grossaspach on Friday, August 15.