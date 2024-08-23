Football

Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status

The South Korean has been an inspirational figure at Spurs since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, scoring 162 goals in 409 games

Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur, Football
Son Heung-min during Tottenham's match against Leicester City
info_icon

Son Heung-min believes he must win a trophy at Tottenham to assume legendary status at the club. (More Football News)

The South Korean has been an inspirational figure at Spurs since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, scoring 162 goals in 409 games.

However, a trophy has proved elusive for both him and the club, with runners-up finishes in the 2018-19 Champions League and 2020-21 EFL Cup, but Son still hopes he can lift silverware before his time at Spurs is over to leave a lasting impression.

He told BBC Sport: “I don’t think I’m a legend of this club. As I’ve said, I want to win something with Spurs, then I will be happy to be called [a] legend.

Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou. - null
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

“This is one thing I want to do. I joined Spurs to win a trophy so I hope we can make it special for this season.”

The South Korean predominantly led the line for his side in Ange Postecoglou’s first season but is happy to return to a wide left role in 2024-25, in order to accommodate new striker Dominic Solanke.

He said: “It’s the gaffer’s choice. I will do anything for him. I think I already said if you put me as the keeper, I would be a keeper.

“You’re facing different teams in the Premier League; some are sitting back, and it can be really tough for me to even get a shot off.

“I like to prepare on the left side to create something and in one-on-one situations, something which I think I’m really strong at, but in an open game I don’t mind staying in the middle.”

Son has now been captain at the club for over a year since Hugo Lloris’ departure and has relished the added responsibility throughout that time.

“It’s been good," he said. "We were learning a lot of things last year.

"Being a captain of a Premier League team takes a lot of responsibility, it’s hard dealing with young players, it’s like school! But it’s a joy and I’m still learning – it’s not easy but it’s a good thing to do.”

