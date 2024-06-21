Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European Championship Group Games

Today's UEFA Euro 2024 fixtures see Ukraine facing Slovakia and Poland locking horns with Austria. Check the live streaming and other details of the matches

netherland vs poland euro 2024. ap photo
Poland's Adam Buksa, left and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands challenge for the ball during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 football tournament in Hamburg, Germany. AP Photo/Petr Josek
Slovakia are set to take on Ukraine in the Group E fixture of the UEFA European Championship 2024 at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Friday. (More Football News)

The second fixture on Friday will see Poland taking on Austria at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Two matches will be played today, 21 June 2024. The first one is a Group E fixture whereas the other one is a Group D match.

The win in the first match should not excite the Slovakians too much. They defeated Poland in the 2021 European Championship, but they were defeated by Sweden and Spain and were unable to go past the group stages.

Ukraine suffered a shocking 0–3 loss to Romania, with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin making big mistakes. Ukraine, a 2021 quarterfinalist, might be eliminated with one more defeat.

After losing 2-1 to the Netherlands in its opening match, Poland is hopeful that Robert Lewandowski will be ready for its Euro 2024 Group D match against Austria on Friday.

Ralf Ragnick expects Robert Lewandowski to return for Poland against Austria - null
Austria Vs Poland, Euro 2024: Ralf Ragnick Expects 'Exceptional' Robert Lewandowski To Start

BY Stats Perform

Here are the live-streaming details for the games:

When are Slovakia vs Ukraine and Poland vs Austria UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?

The Slovakia vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match will take place on June 21, Friday (IST) at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany at 6:30 PM IST.

Poland vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will take place on June 21, Friday (IST) at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Germany at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine and Poland vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

For other countries' broadcast and streaming details, you can find it out HERE.

