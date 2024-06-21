Slovakia are set to take on Ukraine in the Group E fixture of the UEFA European Championship 2024 at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Friday. (More Football News)
The second fixture on Friday will see Poland taking on Austria at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Two matches will be played today, 21 June 2024. The first one is a Group E fixture whereas the other one is a Group D match.
The win in the first match should not excite the Slovakians too much. They defeated Poland in the 2021 European Championship, but they were defeated by Sweden and Spain and were unable to go past the group stages.
Ukraine suffered a shocking 0–3 loss to Romania, with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin making big mistakes. Ukraine, a 2021 quarterfinalist, might be eliminated with one more defeat.
After losing 2-1 to the Netherlands in its opening match, Poland is hopeful that Robert Lewandowski will be ready for its Euro 2024 Group D match against Austria on Friday.
Here are the live-streaming details for the games:
When are Slovakia vs Ukraine and Poland vs Austria UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?
The Slovakia vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match will take place on June 21, Friday (IST) at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany at 6:30 PM IST.
Poland vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will take place on June 21, Friday (IST) at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Germany at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine and Poland vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group Matches?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.