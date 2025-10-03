Djeidi Gassama's stunner was not enough to inspire Rangers to a comeback against Sturm Graz as Russell Martin's struggling side lost 2-1 in the Europa League.
The pressure is on Martin and Rangers' leadership after a miserable start to the season.
Rangers are eighth in the Scottish Premiership, already eight points behind leaders Hearts and six adrift of second-place Celtic, and they have now lost both of their opening two Europa League fixtures.
Tomi Horvat put the hosts ahead after just seven minutes at Merkur Arena, rounding off a rapid counter-attack.
Jack Butland made a fine save soon after, before Youssef Chermiti struck the crossbar, but Rangers found themselves 2-0 down when Otar Kiteishvili capitalised on some sloppy defending.
Gassama arrowed in from distance to give Rangers hope in the 49th minute, but a late effort from John Souttar – brilliantly saved by Oliver Christensen – was the closest Martin's team came to an equaliser.
Data Debrief: Leaking like a tap
Rangers have conceded 60 goals in 44 games in all competitions in 2025, an average of 1.36 per game. This is their highest in a single year since 1961 (1.43 – conceded 77 in 54 games).
In fact, they have now gone 22 away matches in all competitions without a clean sheet, equalling a club record that has stood since January 1897.
So, it is not as though all the issues can be planted at Martin's feet, but the statistics do not look good for the former Southampton boss.
Rangers have lost 37.5% of their matches in all competitions this season (6/16), their highest percentage in a season since 1985-86 when they lost 38.6% of games (17/44).