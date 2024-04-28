Football

St. Mirren 1-2 Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Gers Keep Touch On Celtic

Rangers held on for three much-needed points that move them level with leaders Celtic but with an inferior goal difference

Cyriel Dessers netted a vital winner as Rangers claimed victory over St. Mirren
Rangers boosted their Scottish Premiership title hopes as Cyriel Dessers' strike earned a narrow 2-1 win over St. Mirren at the SMISA Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)

Rangers were ahead with 32 minutes played as Zach Hemming failed to deal with a cross before James Bolton inadvertently put through his own net under pressure from Dessers.

But St. Mirren hit back just five minutes later as Mikael Mandron nodded goalwards, with the ball flying just past the fingertips of Jack Butland before going in off the post to send the teams into the break level.

Rangers needed a response in the second half, and they got exactly that with 18 minutes left to play as Dessers was left with far too much space in the middle to head James Tavernier's cross into the back of the net.

The hosts huffed and puffed for another equaliser but ultimately could not find one as Rangers held on for three much-needed points that move them level with leaders Celtic but with an inferior goal difference, leaving them second ahead of Celtic's visit to Dundee later on Sunday.

St. Mirren, meanwhile, remain fifth in the Scottish Premiership table.

