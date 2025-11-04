Slavia Prague Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Gunners Look For Easy Win In Czechia

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SLA vs ARS match at Fortuna Arena in Prague on November 4, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 4 updates highlights
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze and Ben White during a training session in London, England, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Slavia Praha. | Photo: AP/Bradley Collyer
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 4 fixture between Slavia Prague and Arsenal at Fortuna Arena in Czechia on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The Gunners come into the match with a 100% record, having won their opening three matches, but trail group leaders PSG on goal difference (+2). Arsenal will be hoping for a win against Slavia Prague, who have drawn two and lost one of their UCL games this season. Follow the live scores and updates from the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Slavia Prague Vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League matchday 3

  • Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czechia

  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

  • Time: 11:15 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 HD

Slavia Prague Vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Welcome!

Warm greetings to all the football fans tuning in to our live blog coverage of Slavia Prague’s match against Arsenal. The English Premier League side will be heavy favourites for this match, but Champions League fixtures are anything but routine. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SA Bowlers Rattle Hosts In Pursuit Of 264 | PAK 129/3 (25)

  2. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  3. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Big Hundred; Puducherry Grab 3 Points Against Delhi

  5. Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  2. Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Diverted To Bhopal

  3. SSC Releases List of 3,500 "Tainted" Non-Teaching Staff After Supreme Court Order

  4. Supreme Court To Issue Directions On Plea For Transparency In Political Parties’ Rules

  5. Shivpal Singh Yadav Says SP Leaders Will Be Told To Unite Or Face Permanent Expulsion

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  3. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  4. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  5. North Korea Announces Death Of Longtime Ceremonial Head Kim Yong Nam At Age 97

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release