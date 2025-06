Football

Sevilla Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Los Blancos Ease Past Nine-Man Los Palanganas With 2–0 Win

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over nine-man Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Carlo Ancelotti’s final away game in charge. Despite Sevilla losing Loic Badé and Isaac Romero to red cards early on, Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock with a precise low strike late in the game, followed by Jude Bellingham’s header to seal the win. The result came after Real’s hopes of retaining the La Liga title were ended by Barcelona’s recent triumph. Sevilla, having battled a turbulent season and secured their top-flight status just days earlier, struggled with discipline but ultimately couldn’t withstand Los Blancos’ quality, with Real finishing on 81 points.