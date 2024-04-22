Football

Sergino Dest Blow For USA: Defender Out With Serious Injury, Likely To Miss Copa America

Sergino Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven in August for a season-long loan. He has two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games

Sergiño Dest/X
Sergino Dest suffers a knee injury while training. Photo: Sergiño Dest/X
American defender Sergino Dest injured a knee during training with PSV Eindhoven, creating doubt whether he will be able to play for the United States in the Copa America. (More Football News)

The 23-year-old outside back is a regular starter under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

“Sergino Dest suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury during Saturday's training session,” PSV said in a statement Sunday.

“How long the winger will be sidelined is still being investigated. That it will be an extended period is almost certain.”

Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV in August for a season-long loan. He has two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games.

Dest has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

