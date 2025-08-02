Scottish Premiership: Russell Martin Excited For SPL Challenge With Rangers

Russell Martin is excited to get underway with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.
Martin became head coach at Rangers this summer on a three-year deal, taking some time off following his struggles at Southampton, and will face Motherwell in his first league match on Saturday.
The 39-year-old has got off to a good start at the club, beating Greek club Panathinaikos 3-1 over two legs to move one step closer to the main draw of the Champions League.
Rangers have also been active in the transfer market, most recently bringing in Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham as their eighth arrival.
Martin is relishing the chance to win the league with Rangers, which he believes will determine the success of his first season in charge.
“To get through such a tough draw [against Panathinaikos], over two legs, was really pleasing,” Martin told Sky Sports News.
“We did some really good stuff in it, some stuff we really need to improve on. I think that's the most exciting bit.
“There's been so much change and we're navigating a lot of change at this football club, everyone is, and the staff and the players are really doing well with that.
“To manage that is not always easy, so we're trying to win while building and developing. We have so much to work on and so much to go in terms of performance and what we're looking like.
“We've had five weeks that have been hectic with pre-season and then two massive games to prepare for and now we have to focus everything on this because this is what you're judged on, the success of a season.
“We have to try and start as well as we possibly can.”