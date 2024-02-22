Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Delhi Miss Penalty, Split Points With Karnataka

Delhi, however, fluffed a golden opportunity to win the contest in injury time when Sridarth Nongmeikapam's penalty was well saved by Christurajan T.

Karnataka started on a positive note and should have taken the lead in the seventh minute when Sathish Kumar shot wide in front of an open goal from just six yards out.

Minutes later, Rashid CK's effort went wide and Godwin Johnson's harmless-looking shot slipped between Delhi goalkeeper Ashish Sibi's gloves and trickled just wide of the post.