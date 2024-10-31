Football

Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match

Amorim looks set to head to Old Trafford as United's replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim is Man Utd's top target
info_icon

Ruben Amorim vowed to clarify whether he will be joining Manchester United after Sporting CP's next game. (More Football News)

Amorim looks set to head to Old Trafford as United's replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is in interim charge of United, and led the Red Devils to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Amorim swiftly emerged as United's top target, though they have had to negotiate with Sporting over a compensation fee, while reports have also suggested the 39-year-old coach will have to serve a period of notice at the Lisbon club.

Speaking ahead of Sporting's fixture ahead of Estrela da Amadora on Friday, Amorim urged patience, as he said more clarity will be provided after that match.

Ruud van Nistelrooy oversaw victory in his first game in interim charge of Manchester United against Leicester City on Wednesday. - null
Man United 5-2 Leicester City, EFL Cup: Nistelrooy Celebrates Winning Debut As Interim Manager

BY Stats Perform

"It's a negotiation between two clubs. It's never easy, even with the [release] clauses. They have to talk," he said.

"We will have clarification after the game [on Friday], it will be clear. So it's one more day and after the game tomorrow, we will have a decision made."

He added: "I know you [journalists] travelled here to talk about it and that's natural, but we'll leave that until the end of the game [when] I'll talk about all these issues. 

"I promise I'll talk about it at the end of the game and everything will be clearer.

"By talking now, it's destabilising the squad further. Right now, the focus is on Estrela da Amadora. As for doing things differently, I wouldn't. I didn't control any of the situation.

"I know my players and I'm honest with you when I say that they weren't normal. I realised they were nervous and anxious about the news, with a series of tough games coming up.

"They know me so well. I've proved that I'll defend them until the last minute. But there are things I can't control. There are things we can't control. The clubs are negotiating, it's not the coach's decision."

Amorim led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in 2021, and won the Primeira Liga for a second time two seasons later.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retentions: Who Said What Ahead Of Auction - Reactions, Insights From Players And Coaches
  2. IPL 2025: Ten High-Profile Players Not Retained, Heading For Mega Auction
  3. WI Vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE Score: West Indies Bowling First Against Livingstone-led England
  4. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test: South Africa's Bowlers Secure Dominant Victory As Bangladesh's Home Struggles Persist
  5. IPL 2025 Player Retention: How 10 Teams Are Set Up For Indian Premier League Mega Auction
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Matchday 6 Predictions: Skinner To Win 100th Man Utd Game, Chelsea To Stay Perfect
  2. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart Preview: Xabi Alonso Calls For Defensive Improvement
  3. Liverpool Vs Brighton Preview: Key Players And Prediction For LIV v BHA Premier League Match
  4. Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match
  5. Tottenham Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
  2. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  3. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  4. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  5. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know