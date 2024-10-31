Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match

Ruben Amorim vowed to clarify whether he will be joining Manchester United after Sporting CP's next game. (More Football News)
Amorim looks set to head to Old Trafford as United's replacement for Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday.
Ruud van Nistelrooy is in interim charge of United, and led the Red Devils to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Amorim swiftly emerged as United's top target, though they have had to negotiate with Sporting over a compensation fee, while reports have also suggested the 39-year-old coach will have to serve a period of notice at the Lisbon club.
Speaking ahead of Sporting's fixture ahead of Estrela da Amadora on Friday, Amorim urged patience, as he said more clarity will be provided after that match.
"It's a negotiation between two clubs. It's never easy, even with the [release] clauses. They have to talk," he said.
"We will have clarification after the game [on Friday], it will be clear. So it's one more day and after the game tomorrow, we will have a decision made."
He added: "I know you [journalists] travelled here to talk about it and that's natural, but we'll leave that until the end of the game [when] I'll talk about all these issues.
"I promise I'll talk about it at the end of the game and everything will be clearer.
"By talking now, it's destabilising the squad further. Right now, the focus is on Estrela da Amadora. As for doing things differently, I wouldn't. I didn't control any of the situation.
"I know my players and I'm honest with you when I say that they weren't normal. I realised they were nervous and anxious about the news, with a series of tough games coming up.
"They know me so well. I've proved that I'll defend them until the last minute. But there are things I can't control. There are things we can't control. The clubs are negotiating, it's not the coach's decision."
Amorim led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in 2021, and won the Primeira Liga for a second time two seasons later.