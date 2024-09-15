Football

Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius, Mbappe Penalties Close Gap On Barca

Carlo Ancelotti's side moved to within a point of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who visit fifth-place Girona on Sunday

Vinicius (right) and Mbappe celebrate Madrid's first goal
Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe both scored penalties as Real Madrid saw off Real Sociedad 2-0 at the Reale Arena. (More Football News)

Already without the likes of Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Madrid suffered another injury blow in the 24th minute when Brahim Diaz was forced off with a muscular issue.

Barcelona Can Still Improve Despite Great Start To LaLiga, Says Hansi Flick

Stats Perform

After a goalless first half, the visitors broke through 13 minutes after the restart with Vinicius slotting home from 12 yards after Sergio Gomez handled Arda Guler's shot.

Vinicus was then felled for Madrid's second penalty, which was awarded following a VAR review, with Mbappe making no mistake in sealing all three points.

Data Debrief: Madrid extend unbeaten streak

Extending their unbeaten LaLiga streak to 37 matches, Madrid have now won four successive away league games against Basque opposition for the first time since a run of four such victories between 2011 and 2013.

By contrast, Sociedad have now suffered four straight home defeats in the Spanish top flight for the first time since 2007.

