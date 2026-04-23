Real Salt Lake 0-2 Inter Miami, MLS: De Paul, Suarez Clinch Vital Win For Herons

Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez scored less than two minutes apart late in the second half, and Dayne St. Clair earned his second clean sheet of the season as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night. It was the fastest two goals in club history at one minute and 54 seconds. De Paul took a short corner from Telasco Segovia and curled a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal in the 82nd minute. Suárez, who entered in the 75th, volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral for his second goal of the season. Miami (5-1-3) is unbeaten in its last eight regular-season games to sit in second in the Eastern Conference standings.

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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi, left, looks to control the ball defended by Real Salt Lake defender DeAndre Yedlin during an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Tadeo Allende
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende, left, and Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad, right, run to possess the ball during an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Manuel Sanabria
Real Salt Lake defender Juan Manuel Sanabria, left, passes the ball to Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, right, during an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi, left, controls the ball defended by Real Salt Lake defender DeAndre Yedlin during an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Noel Caliskan
Real Salt Lake midfielder Noel Caliskan (92) and Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame (19) go up to head the ball during an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Sergi Solans
Real Salt Lake forward Sergi Solans, right, and Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón, left, battle for the loose ball during an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball as he works through the defense of Real Salt Lake defender Alexandros Katranis, center left, during an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Messi
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Alexandros Katranis
Real Salt Lake defender Alexandros Katranis heads the ball away from the net during an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer-Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake midfielder Zavier Gozo, center right, heads the ball away from Inter Miami defender Sergio Reguilón, center left, during an MLS soccer match, in Sandy, Utah. | Photo: AP/Tyler Tate
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