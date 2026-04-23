Real Salt Lake 0-2 Inter Miami, MLS: De Paul, Suarez Clinch Vital Win For Herons
Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez scored less than two minutes apart late in the second half, and Dayne St. Clair earned his second clean sheet of the season as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night. It was the fastest two goals in club history at one minute and 54 seconds. De Paul took a short corner from Telasco Segovia and curled a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal in the 82nd minute. Suárez, who entered in the 75th, volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral for his second goal of the season. Miami (5-1-3) is unbeaten in its last eight regular-season games to sit in second in the Eastern Conference standings.
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