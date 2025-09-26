Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong runs for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo scores his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball against Real Oviedo's David Carmo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford fights for the ball against Real Oviedo's Lucas Ahijado during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates with team mates his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford fights for the ball against Real Oviedo's Leander Dendoncker during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.