Football

Real Oviedo 1-3 FC Barcelona: Barca Seal Late Victory Despite Garcia Blunder

Barcelona overcame a blunder by goalkeeper Joan García to come from behind and win 3-1 at promoted Oviedo in the Spanish league on Thursday. Barcelona trailed after García gave the ball away when he left the area and Alberto Reina scored for the hosts with a shot from near the midfield circle. The Catalan club rallied in the second half with goals by Eric García, Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo to secure its fifth win in six league matches. The result left Barcelona two points behind leader Real Madrid, which won 4-1 at promoted Levante on Tuesday to maintain a perfect record after six rounds.

Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong runs for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

2/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Ronald Araujo
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo scores his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

3/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Ronald Araujo
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

4/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball against Real Oviedo's David Carmo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

5/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

6/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

7/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Marcus Rashford
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford fights for the ball against Real Oviedo's Lucas Ahijado during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

8/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Raphinha
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Raphinha kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

9/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Eric Garcia
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates with team mates his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

10/10
Spain soccer La liga match Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona: Marcus Rashford
La Liga 2025-26: Real Oviedo vs FC Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford fights for the ball against Real Oviedo's Leander Dendoncker during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain.

