Football

Real Oviedo 1-3 FC Barcelona: Barca Seal Late Victory Despite Garcia Blunder

Barcelona overcame a blunder by goalkeeper Joan García to come from behind and win 3-1 at promoted Oviedo in the Spanish league on Thursday. Barcelona trailed after García gave the ball away when he left the area and Alberto Reina scored for the hosts with a shot from near the midfield circle. The Catalan club rallied in the second half with goals by Eric García, Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo to secure its fifth win in six league matches. The result left Barcelona two points behind leader Real Madrid, which won 4-1 at promoted Levante on Tuesday to maintain a perfect record after six rounds.