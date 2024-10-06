Football

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Signs New Deal To Stay Until June 2026 After Injury

Carvajal's contract was due to expire at the end of the campaign, but Madrid responded almost immediately by extending his stay with the club for at least a further year

Real Madrid Dani Carvajal
Carvajal has extended his stay with Madrid for a further year
Dani Carvajal has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid until June 2026. (More Football news)

The full-back could miss the rest of the 2024-25 season after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Villarreal.

The 32-year-old, who has been with Los Blancos since the age of 10, has won six Champions League titles and four LaLiga crowns during his time at Santiago Bernabeu, while amassing 427 appearances.

The 32-year-old, who has been with Los Blancos since the age of 10, has won six Champions League titles and four LaLiga crowns during his time at Santiago Bernabeu, while amassing 427 appearances.

