Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's Brace Helps Los Blancos Register Easy Win

Kylian Mbappe received a precise pass in the box and shot early, but Unai Marrero made an incredible save to deny him. The play was reviewed by VAR, and the referee awarded a penalty to Real Madrid. Mbappe took the spot kick, shooting to the bottom left corner, only to be thwarted again by Marrero's quick reflexes. However, Mbappe was on hand to pounce on the rebound, slotting the ball low into the right post.