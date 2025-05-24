Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's Brace Helps Los Blancos Register Easy Win

Catch the highlights of the Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad match of the La Liga 2024-25, right here

Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal. AP
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Real Sociedad during a Spanish La Liga football match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. AP Photo/Cesar Cebolla
Here are the highlights of the Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad match of the final matchday of the La Liga 2024-25 played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Saturday, 24 May 2025. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, which helped Los Blancos win this match with a margin of 2-0. Catch the highlights of the Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad match of the La Liga 2024-25, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match of the La Liga 2024-25 will start at 7:45 pm IST. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Saturday, 24 May 2025.

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: How To Watch?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode website and app.

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Head-To-Head Record

Real Madrid have played 32 matches against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos have won 22 of those matches, whereas Real Sociedad have won five matches. Five matches have been ended in a draw.

Total matches: 32

Real Madrid won: 22

Real Sociedad won: 5

Draws: 5

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Starting XIs

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Kickoff Soon!

The players are out on the field and doing their pre-match practice session. The match is about to start soon. The referee is taking a look on the ground. The match will start at 7:45 pm IST.

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Kickoff!

The match started with referee Mario Melero's whistle. Real Madrid are looking in control and are hopeful of dominating Real Sociedad comfortably at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

2' - RMA 0-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Low Pass

Kylian Mbappe's low pass into the box was intercepted, but Real Madrid continue to dominate possession, showcasing impressive passing precision. They're maintaining control of the game with intricate, pinpoint passes that make it challenging for the opposition to regain possession.

12' - RMA 0-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Arda Guler Takes Corner Kick

Fran Garcia's clever cross into the box was cleared by the defence. Arda Guler's subsequent corner kick was headed clear by the opposition, failing to trouble the goal.

20' - RMA 0-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Sergio Gomez's Corner Kick

Sergio Gomez delivered a corner kick for Real Sociedad. Arda Guler's forward pass was intercepted by a defender. Aihen Munoz whipped in a quality cross, but the defence successfully cleared the ball.

30' - RMA 0-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Mbappe Finds Net!

Kylian Mbappe received a precise pass in the box and shot early, but Unai Marrero made an incredible save to deny him. The play was reviewed by VAR, and the referee awarded a penalty to Real Madrid. Mbappe took the spot kick, shooting to the bottom left corner, only to be thwarted again by Marrero's quick reflexes. However, Mbappe was on hand to pounce on the rebound, slotting the ball low into the right post.

39' - RMA 1-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Modric's Foul!

Luka Modric attempted a short corner, but his attempt was foiled by a clumsy foul, earning a whistle from Mario Melero. Real Sociedad will take a free kick from near the sideline. The referee has added 1 minute of stoppage time.

45' - RMA 1-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Half-Time

Aurelien Tchouameni attempted a powerful header from a corner kick, but his close-range effort sailed well over the bar. The ball went out for a goal kick, which will be taken by Real Sociedad.

Half-Time - RMA 1-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: 2nd Half Starts

Real Sociedad made a substitution at the start of the second half, with Jon Ander Olasagasti replacing Pablo Marin, likely due to tactical adjustments by coach Imanol Alguacil. The match is being watched by a crowd of 73,186 spectators.

47' - RMA 1-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Substitutions

Real Madrid made two substitutions, with Vinicius Junior replacing Brahim Diaz. Aurelien Tchouameni was replaced, and Carlo Ancelotti gave final instructions to Jesus Vallejo before he reached the field.

57' - RMA 1-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: La Real Substitutions

The referee has paused the game to allow Real Sociedad to make substitutions. Mikel Oyarzabal is replacing Arkaitz Mariezkurrena, while Ander Barrenetxea is coming on for Sergio Gomez in a bid to inject fresh energy into the team.

69' - RMA 1-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Modric Takes Corner Kick

Kylian Mbappe's shot towards the bottom right corner was saved by the goalkeeper, resulting in a corner kick for Real Madrid. Luka Modric's delivery from the corner was intercepted by the defence.

80' - RMA 1-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Kylian Mabppe's Another Goal

Kylian Mbappe scored his second goal of the match during the 84th minute of the game. Vinicius Junior opted for a pass to Kylian Mbappe, who capitalised on the opportunity with a precise shot that beat the goalkeeper and bounced in off the left post.

86' - RMA 2-0 RSO

Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Live Score, La Liga: Full Time

Two minutes were added in the stoppage time, but those were not enough for Real Sociedad to find their first goal of the match. Real Madrid won the match by 2-0 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe.

Full Time - RMA 2-0 RSO

That's All From Our Side!

Real Madrid finished at the second place in the points table with 84 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga 2024-25 season. Real Sociedad finished at the 11th place with 46 points.

That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

