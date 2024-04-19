Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch El Clasico On TV And Online

After struggling to get past Paris Saint-Germain in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie, Xavi's FC Barcelona will look to dust them down and reinvigorate themselves for a trip to halt Real Madrid's La Liga charge on Sunday. (More Football News)
Sunday's fixture sees the 'El Clasico' take center stage as Madrid, who beat Manchester City in their quarter-final tie to progress to the semis, eyeing a victory to push their title challenge.
Xavi had announced in January that he would depart the Catalan club at the end of the season and despite a strong run of form since leading to a clamor for him to stay, has not changed his mind.
“I’ll keep what I think to myself, I have codes and values that I think have to be respected,” Araujo told reporters.
“Madrid are our biggest rival and we have to change our mindset -- we’ll go all out on Sunday,” continued Araujo.
“We mathematically have a chance still and we have to fight for La Liga until the end.”
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Head-to-head
Real Madrid wins: 104
Draws: 52
Barcelona wins: 100
Here is all you need to know about the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Barcelona:
When will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be played?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on Monday, April 22 at 12:30am IST.
Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be played?
The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Spain.
Which TV channel will broadcast the match?
The match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India.
Where will the match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Voot and Jio Cinema app and website.