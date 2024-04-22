Football

La Liga: Jude Bellingham's Late Winner Takes Real Madrid Past Barcelona 3-2 - In Pics

Real Madrid took a big leap towards the La Liga title after Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal secured a 3-2 win against arch-rivals Barcelona. Bellingham fired home at the far post in the first minute of added time after Vinicius Junior’s first-half penalty and Lucas Vazquez had cancelled out goals from Barca pair Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez in El Clasico. Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved 11 points clear of Barca at the top of the table with six games remaining with victory at the Bernabeu, where the visitors needed to win to preserve their title aspirations.