Football

La Liga: Jude Bellingham's Late Winner Takes Real Madrid Past Barcelona 3-2 - In Pics

Real Madrid took a big leap towards the La Liga title after Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time goal secured a 3-2 win against arch-rivals Barcelona. Bellingham fired home at the far post in the first minute of added time after Vinicius Junior’s first-half penalty and Lucas Vazquez had cancelled out goals from Barca pair Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez in El Clasico. Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved 11 points clear of Barca at the top of the table with six games remaining with victory at the Bernabeu, where the visitors needed to win to preserve their title aspirations.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's team players celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

1/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

From left: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

2/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

3/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, and Barcelona's Jules Kounde argue during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, second right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, right, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, second left, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric, center, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

5/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

6/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, centre, and Rodrygo, right, challenge for the ball with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

7/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Joao Felix, left, is fouled by Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
La%20Liga%3A%20Real%20Madrid%20vs%20Barcelona
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, heads the ball past Barcelona's Jules Kounde, center, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Kharge To Educate PM Modi About Cong Manifesto', Says KC Venugopal; EC Orders Repoll In 8 Arunachal Pradesh Booths
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami