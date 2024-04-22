Real Madrid's team players celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
From left: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, and Barcelona's Jules Kounde argue during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, second right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, right, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, second left, and Real Madrid's Luka Modric, center, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, centre, and Rodrygo, right, challenge for the ball with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona's Joao Felix, left, is fouled by Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, heads the ball past Barcelona's Jules Kounde, center, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.