RB Leipzig Vs Atalanta Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

RB Leipzig will host Atalanta in a pre-season friendly match at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on Saturday (August 2, 2025). This is Leipzig's penultimate warm-up game before the start of their 2025-26 season, while Atalanta will visit Koln before their final pre-season fixture against fellow Italian Serie A side, Juventus. Here's all you need to know about the RB Leipzig vs Atalanta football match today.
Ole Werner's Red Bulls have had it easy against ZFC Meuselwitz and Toulouse, winning 3-0 and 7-0, respectively. But the visit from Atalanta, the Europa League 2023-24 champions, will present the German Bundesliga side a real challenge. Leipzig last played an Italian side in a friendly in 2023, against Udinese, and lost 1-2.
Atalanta, meanwhile, have won seven of their 15 matches against German teams, including friendlies. In their last pre-season match against a German team, at St. Pauli last year, La Dea lost 03.
RB Leipzig Vs Atalanta, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Live Streaming Details
The RB Leipzig Vs Atalanta, pre-season club friendly will be played on Saturday, August 2 at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig at 6:30 pm IST.
Where will the RB Leipzig Vs Atalanta pre-season club friendly be telecast and live-streamed?
The RB Leipzig Vs Atalanta pre-season club friendly will be live-streamed on Red Bull TV, the club's official website app. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Fans in Germany can watch it on - DF1.
Fans in Italy can watch it on - DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia and 214 DAZN Zona.