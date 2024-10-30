Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PFC v CFC In ISL 2024-25

Punjab FC will welcome Chennaiyin FC as the Shers attempt to return to winning ways in the ongoing Indian Super League. (More Football News)
Punjab FC won their first three matches of the tournament before losing a close contest against table-toppers Bengaluru FC in their last outing. The Shers are the only side of the tournament to have played only four games so far and have the advantage of having a game in hand.
Chennaiyin FC are positioned sixth with two victories and draws each in their five games thus far. In their last three games, the Marina Machans have drawn two and won one match. Punjab FC's attack will test their defence when the two sides meet.
Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming
When and where is the Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC is at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, November 1 starting from 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match on tv and online?
The Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. The Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC match will be telecast live on Sports18 Network channels.