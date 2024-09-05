Football

Premier League: Cucurella Insists Chelsea 'Need Stability' Under Maresca

Marc Cucurella says Chelsea "need stability" if they want to find success, comparing it to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph

Marc-Cucurella-Chelsea
Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella and manager Enzo Maresca
info_icon

Marc Cucurella says Chelsea "need stability" if they want to find success, comparing it to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. (More Football News)

Enzo Maresca became the Blues' seventh permanent manager in the last eight years in July, taking over from Mauricio Pochettino, who only spent one season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea began the season with a defeat to Manchester City before getting their first Premier League victory under the Italian in a 6-2 thrashing of Wolves.

While they followed that up with a draw, Maresca has already started to stamp his mark on the squad, with a blend of his new signings and the youngsters brought in by previous managers.

And Cucurella believes that keeping him for the long term will allow Chelsea to find a necessary rhythm so they can start to target silverware.

"I'm happy, I think the coach we have is very good, he has very clear ideas," Cucurella told EFE, as quoted by ESPN.

"We've come from years of changes of coaches. Let's see if we can get stability without many changes, and that the manager can transmit his ideas.

"We need stability, we have very high-level players and, hopefully, we can have that patience that is needed, that calm so that everything goes well. We need the coaches and players to be allowed to work in order to do something important.

"One of the keys to success at the Euro was the good group we had. In these tournaments you're together all day, we have to put up with each other and if we hadn't gotten along, it would have been difficult. Creating a good atmosphere comes naturally to me."

Chelsea saw a lot of outgoings in the final days of the transfer window, with Raheem Sterling, Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku among those who left.

However, they also made 13 signings in the transfer window, including the likes of Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho.

Joao Felix is already off the mark in his second spell in west London, netting the final goal in their win over Wolves, and Cucurella has backed him for success at Chelsea after struggling at Atletico Madrid.

"He showed a good level during the months he was there [last time]," Cucurella added.

"He was unlucky because he was sent off in his first game for an unfortunate, unintentional action, then he had many opportunities, but he's a player who can contribute a lot to us.

"In the Premier [League] there are many more spaces, he can move around, and hopefully he will help us a lot."

