Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold 'Not Disturbed' By Future Speculation, Admits Reds Manager Arne Slot

Arne Slot insists Trent Alexander-Arnold is not "disturbed" by speculation surrounding his future at Liverpool, with the defender's contract running down at Anfield. (More Football News)
Alexander-Arnold is into the final year of his existing deal with the Reds, and has been linked with a move to reigning Champions League and LaLiga winners Real Madrid.
The England defender is now Liverpool's vice-captain to skipper Virgil van Dijk who, along with Mohamed Salah, is also out of contract at the end of this season.
However, speaking ahead of the Reds' clash with Chelsea on Sunday, Slot says dealing with speculation on a frequent basis is nothing new to his players.
"I think you underestimate our players," the Dutchman told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "These players are used to being linked with all the top clubs on a daily basis, if they have contracts or not.
"If you think they're disturbed by this interest, then you don't do justice to how strong they are mentally. This is part of our job. This is part of this world we are living in. You just focus on what you have to do.
"Maybe, if you're 17 or 18 years of age, it could be difficult for you. But Trent has won the league, has won the Champions League; Virgil and Mo the same. I don't think that is a problem for them to perform and that's what we see at the moment, because they're playing really well."
Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, playing all seven Premier League matches for Liverpool, who are the early pace setters in the English top flight.
The England full-back has also started all four of the Three Lions' Nations League games under interim boss Lee Carsley.
"He's been very good for us until now," Slot added. "He was - and is still - important in the attacking part of our game.
"I also like the way he has defended until now in the games he has played for us. I think he made a step-up in that perspective.
"But, like all the others, there's still room for improvement. That's clear. But he's done very well for us this season, and I think he's done really well for the national team as well."