Premier League 2024-25: Jarrod Bowen Named West Ham Captain Ahead Of New Season

West Ham have announced that Jarrod Bowen will captain the side for the upcoming Premier League season in Julen Lopetegui's first campaign in charge. (More Football News)
Bowen, who has made 202 appearances for the Hammers since his move from Hull in 2020, takes the armband from Kurt Zouma, who is in talks over a move to the UAE.
The 27-year-old scored 16 league goals for West Ham last year, equalling Paulo Di Canio's record from the 1999-2000 campaign for the most goals scored by a Hammers player in a Premier League season.
The England international's 22 league goal involvements was the joint-ninth highest in the division, level with new Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke
Bowen recently captained West Ham to victory in their final pre-season fixture against Celta Vigo in the Betway Cup on Saturday, finding the net before a 6-5 penalty shootout saw them triumph at the London Stadium.
Bowen will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bobby Moore, Billy Bonds and Mark Noble, an honour he was thrilled to accept.
“I am incredibly proud and happy to be West Ham United captain,” Bowen told West Ham's website. “We’ve had many great moments here as a club.
"I’ve been here four-and-a-half years now, so to be named Club captain is a really proud moment and one that I’ll wear with great honour.
“Since I’ve been here it’s just been an upward trajectory in what we’ve done on the pitch, what I’ve done off the pitch.
"To get to this moment is another statement of love I have for this club, along with when I signed my new deal last year.
"I said then that I want to stay here for the rest of my life and I haven’t come off that page. If I can go down as a legend here in years to come, that would be great.”
Bowen will lead the Hammers out for their first fixture of the new Premier League season on Saturday when they welcome Aston Villa to the London Stadium.