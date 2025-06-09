Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo holds the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Nations League soccer championship at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Renato Veiga celebrates after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa makes a save against Spain's Alvaro Morata during the penalty shootout of the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Spain during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Nuno Mendes, left, challenges Spain's Lamine Yamal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal with Nico Williams during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, and Portugal's Francisco Conceicao vie for the ball during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Pedro Neto falls challenged by Spain's Pedri during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Portugal's Nuno Mendes, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Spain during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Spain's Martin Zubimendi, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Portugal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.