Portugal Vs Mexico, International Friendly 2026: Resilient El Tri Hold Dominant POR To Goalless Draw

In a historic night marking the reopening of the renovated Estadio Azteca, Mexico and Portugal played out a high-intensity 0-0 draw. Portugal dictated much of the play, maintaining 61% possession and creating the better openings despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Gonçalo Ramos struck the post in the first half, and Joao Cancelo nearly snatched a late winner with a powerful header that flew just wide. Mexico’s defense, anchored by an impressive performance from Israel Reyes, remained remarkably disciplined to secure a clean sheet. The stalemate served as a valuable tactical exercise for both nations as they fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-German Berterame
Mexico's German Berterame, right, is challenged by Portugal's Renato Veiga during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Jesus Gallardo
Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, left, argues with Portugal's Pedro Neto during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Julian Quinones
Mexico's Julian Quinones, dribbles the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Diogo Dalot
Portugal's Diogo Dalot, center, controls he ball against Mexico's Johan Vasquez, left, and Jesus Gallardo during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Carlos Rodriguez
Mexico's Carlos Rodriguez, right, controls the ball past Portugal's Joao Neves during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Bruno Fernandes
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes passes the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Brian Gutierrez
Mexico's Brian Gutierrez, left, kicks the ball past Portugal's Ruben Neves during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Ruben Neves
Portugal's Ruben Neves passes the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Samu Costa
Portugal's Samu Costa, top, heads the ball challenged by Mexico's Raul Jimenez during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly soccer-Rui Silva
Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Silva, left, catches the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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