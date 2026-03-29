Portugal Vs Mexico, International Friendly 2026: Resilient El Tri Hold Dominant POR To Goalless Draw
In a historic night marking the reopening of the renovated Estadio Azteca, Mexico and Portugal played out a high-intensity 0-0 draw. Portugal dictated much of the play, maintaining 61% possession and creating the better openings despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Gonçalo Ramos struck the post in the first half, and Joao Cancelo nearly snatched a late winner with a powerful header that flew just wide. Mexico’s defense, anchored by an impressive performance from Israel Reyes, remained remarkably disciplined to secure a clean sheet. The stalemate served as a valuable tactical exercise for both nations as they fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
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