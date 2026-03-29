Portugal Vs Mexico, International Friendly 2026: Resilient El Tri Hold Dominant POR To Goalless Draw

Mexico's German Berterame, right, is challenged by Portugal's Renato Veiga during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

1/9 Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, left, argues with Portugal's Pedro Neto during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





2/9 Mexico's Julian Quinones, dribbles the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





3/9 Portugal's Diogo Dalot, center, controls he ball against Mexico's Johan Vasquez, left, and Jesus Gallardo during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo





4/9 Mexico's Carlos Rodriguez, right, controls the ball past Portugal's Joao Neves during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo





5/9 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes passes the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





6/9 Mexico's Brian Gutierrez, left, kicks the ball past Portugal's Ruben Neves during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo





7/9 Portugal's Ruben Neves passes the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





8/9 Portugal's Samu Costa, top, heads the ball challenged by Mexico's Raul Jimenez during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano





9/9 Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Silva, left, catches the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo





