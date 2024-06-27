Football

POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Kvaratskhelia Trumps Ronaldo As Georgia Beat Portugal To Reach Round Of 16

Turkey beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the other group match. The Turks also advanced while the Czechs were eliminated

X/ @EURO2024
Euro 2024 debutants Georgia secure round of 16 spot with stunning 2-0 victory over Portugal Photo: X/ @EURO2024
info_icon

Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history on Wednesday, beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16. (More Football News)

The Georgians needed a win to reach the knockout stage at Euro 2024 and got their opening goal after only 93 seconds. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia to score with a low shot.

António Silva gave away the ball before the first goal and gave away a penalty for the second, tripping Luka Lochoshvili inside the penalty area. Georges Mikautadze hit the spot kick low and past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute.

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo, who felt he deserved a penalty in the first half, kicked away a water bottle when he was substituted in the 66th minute.

Georgia advanced in its debut at a major tournament as one of the best third-place teams. Portugal had already qualified from Group F after winning its first two games.

Turkey beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the other group match. The Turks also advanced while the Czechs were eliminated.

Georgia's victory also eliminated Hungary, which finished third in Group A.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Admitted In Delhi Hospital; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Delhi For End Of Week
  2. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  3. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  4. Consensus, Not Majority: Will The 18th Lok Sabha Be Any Different?
  5. Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1
Entertainment News
  1. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  2. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
  3. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  4. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  5. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Live Score: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final
  2. POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Kvaratskhelia Trumps Ronaldo As Georgia Beat Portugal To Reach Round Of 16
  3. POR 0-2 GEO, UEFA Euro 2024: Portugal 'More Prepared' After Georgia Loss, Claims Martinez
  4. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  5. SVK 1-1 ROU, Euro 2024: Iordanescu Blasts 'Shameful' Claims Romania And Slovakia Wanted Draw
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case