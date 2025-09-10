Football

Peru 0-1 Paraguay, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Super-Sub Galarza Nets Late To Seal Victory

Paraguay edged out hosts Peru 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match at the Estadio Nacional de Lima, with Matias Galarza netting a late strike. Galarza, who came on in the second half, got to the end of a precise cross from Juan Caceres in the 78th minute and gave Paraguay the lead. Peru pushed hard for an equaliser but couldn’t secure it. With this win, Paraguay sealed sixth place – the final automatic qualification spot, while Peru finished ninth.