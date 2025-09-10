Paraguay's players celebrate after beating Peru in a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Paraguay's Matias Galarza celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Paraguay's Matias Galarza, left, celebrates with teammates Gustavo Velazquez, center, and Alex Arce after scoring his side's opening goal against Peru, during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Peru's Luis Advincula, front, protects the ball from Paraguay's Matias Galarza during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Paraguay's coach Gustavo Alfaro instructs his players during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Paraguay's Omar Alderete, right, heads the ball past Peru's Erik Noriega, center, during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Paraguay's Omar Alderete, center, shoots the ball as Peru's Kenji Cabrera, left, and Renzo Garces defend during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Peru's Kenji Cabrera, left, pulls on the shirt of Paraguay's Diego Gomez during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru.
Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez, right, competes for the ball with Peru's Luis Ramos during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.
Players of Paraguay pose for a team photo before a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.