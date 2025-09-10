Football

Peru 0-1 Paraguay, FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Super-Sub Galarza Nets Late To Seal Victory

Paraguay edged out hosts Peru 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match at the Estadio Nacional de Lima, with Matias Galarza netting a late strike. Galarza, who came on in the second half, got to the end of a precise cross from Juan Caceres in the 78th minute and gave Paraguay the lead. Peru pushed hard for an equaliser but couldn’t secure it. With this win, Paraguay sealed sixth place – the final automatic qualification spot, while Peru finished ninth.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_ 1
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Paraguay's players celebrate after beating Peru in a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

2/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_ Matias Galarza
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Paraguay's Matias Galarza celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

3/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_ Matias Galarza
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Paraguay's Matias Galarza, left, celebrates with teammates Gustavo Velazquez, center, and Alex Arce after scoring his side's opening goal against Peru, during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

4/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_ Luis Advincula
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Peru's Luis Advincula, front, protects the ball from Paraguay's Matias Galarza during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

5/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_ Gustavo Alfaro
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Paraguay's coach Gustavo Alfaro instructs his players during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

6/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_Omar Alderete
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Paraguay's Omar Alderete, right, heads the ball past Peru's Erik Noriega, center, during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

7/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_Omar Alderete
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Paraguay's Omar Alderete, center, shoots the ball as Peru's Kenji Cabrera, left, and Renzo Garces defend during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

8/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_ Kenji Cabrera
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Peru's Kenji Cabrera, left, pulls on the shirt of Paraguay's Diego Gomez during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru.

9/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_ Gustavo Gomez
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Paraguay's Gustavo Gomez, right, competes for the ball with Peru's Luis Ramos during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

10/10
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying soccer match Peru vs Paraguay_
FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru vs Paraguay | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia

Players of Paraguay pose for a team photo before a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru at the National stadium in Lima, Peru.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  2. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  2. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  3. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  4. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  4. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  5. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis