Peru Vs Ecuador Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Goalless Draw Helps ECU Qualify

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers between Peru Vs Ecuador on Wednesday, June 11 (IST) at the Estadio Nacional. Ecuador are through to the FIFA 2026 World Cup thanks to their goalless draw against Peru. It was not an easy result. The game saw a good back and forth before late in the second half, Ecuador got a red card. Peru then tried hard to get the first goal but Ecuador managed to hold on and book a ticket to the World Cup.

11 Jun 2025, 04:57:39 am IST Peru Vs Ecuador Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Welcome! Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday night. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match between Peru And Ecuador.

11 Jun 2025, 07:01:55 am IST Peru Vs Ecuador Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers KICK OFF! Match begins

11 Jun 2025, 07:21:30 am IST Peru Vs Ecuador Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 20 minutes on, both teams are still looking for their opening goal of the game. Ecuador have attacked more but it has been an even game so far.

11 Jun 2025, 07:49:23 am IST Peru Vs Ecuador Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Half-time Peru 0-0 Ecuador

11 Jun 2025, 08:25:03 am IST Peru Vs Ecuador Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 67' A good competitive game going on between Peru and Ecuador. Both teams have not been able to get a goal yet but they have made chances and their defences have been able to stay strong.

11 Jun 2025, 08:55:48 am IST Peru Vs Ecuador Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Full-time Peru 0-0 Ecuador

11 Jun 2025, 09:15:15 am IST Ecuador Qualifies For 2026 FIFA World Cup 🇪🇨 @LaTri are headed to the #FIFAWorldCup again!#WeAre26 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 11, 2025