Parma Vs Napoli Highlights, Serie A Updates: PAR 0-0 NAP; Partenopei Stay Ahead Of Inter In Title Race

The Italian Serie A 2024-25, matchday 37 game between Parma and SSC Napoli ended in a 0-0 stalemate at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy on Sunday (May 18). The result meant that Napoli stayed at the league summit with 79 points, ahead of the second-placed Inter Milan (78 points), who played a thrilling 2-2 draw at home against Lazio. The results of the season finale will thus determine who wins the Italian top-flight. Follow the highlights from the football match, as it happened.

18 May 2025, 10:40:59 pm IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Greetings! Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the matchday 37 clash between Parma and Napoli at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, so stay with us.

18 May 2025, 11:23:14 pm IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Start Time, Streaming The match will kick off at 12:15am IST. The Serie A clash between Parma and Napoli will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

18 May 2025, 11:43:00 pm IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Starting XIs Here is how Parma and Napoli line up ahead of kick-off at the Ennio Tardini Stadium: Here's our starting XI 💪



Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Olivera, Spinazzola; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Raspadori, Lukaku



Here's our starting XI 💪

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Olivera, Spinazzola; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Raspadori, Lukaku

19 May 2025, 12:12:53 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Matchday 37 Scenario Nine matches will be concurrently played at 12:15am, with Juventus taking on Udinese and AC Milan up against Roma. In addition to Napoli and Inter's title race, Atalanta are third with 74 points but have just one match to go in the season, while Juventus are fourth with 64 points.

19 May 2025, 12:31:14 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Kick-Off Parma attacking from right to left and Napoli from left to right in the first half. The league leaders know that a win would keep them ahead of Inter, no longer what the result in the latter's game against Lazio. That could shape the visitors' strategy tonight.

19 May 2025, 12:45:23 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Meanwhile... While the Inter Milan vs Lazio game stands at 0-0 like the Parma vs Napoli one, Roma have taken an early lead against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico. Gianluca Mancini netted in the third minute and Milan are now down to 10 men with Santiago Gimenez sent off in the 21st, to compound the visitors' woes.

19 May 2025, 12:59:42 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: PAR 0-0 NAP Napoli have enjoyed 69 percent of the possession in the game so far, but it has not translated into goals as yet. Parma somehow managing to keep the league toppers at bay, though that could easily change in the 50-odd minutes to come.

19 May 2025, 01:13:35 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Half-Time Update The scoreline stays at 0-0 at the end of the first half. On top of that, Inter Milan have taken a 1-0 lead against Lazio at the San Siro, which means the Nerazzurri would overtake Napoli at the summit if things remain as they stand now.

19 May 2025, 01:31:09 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Second Half Starts The teams are back from the mid-game interval and play resumes. Parma now attacking from left to right and Napoli from right to left. The hosts create an early chance as Simon Sohm strikes a superb shot from range, forcing a good save from Meret to keep the ball out of goal.

19 May 2025, 01:47:45 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Matchday 37 State Of Play In other Serie A games, Juventus have taken the lead against Udinese in the 61st minute via Nicolas Gonzalez, while Empoli lead Monza 3-1 and Cagliari are ahead 2-0 against Venezia. The Fiorentina vs Bologna game is locked at 1-1, while Roma lead AC Milan 2-1.

19 May 2025, 02:01:12 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Over In Milan... Lazio have equalised against Inter Milan via substitute Pedro in the 72nd minute. After the goal being disallowed for Vecino seemingly being offside, a VAR check ensues and the goal stands. Inter are back to square one and need a goal again to try and overtake Napoli.

19 May 2025, 02:17:12 am IST Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: PAR 0-0 NAP Seven minutes of added time in Parma, even as both teams continue to search for the opening goal that could potentially be a match-winning one. Meanwhile, the Inter vs Lazio game is turning into a bonafide thriller, and Lazio have equalised to bring the score to 2-2, with three minutes still left in added time.