Parma Vs Napoli Highlights, Serie A Updates: PAR 0-0 NAP; Partenopei Stay Ahead Of Inter In Title Race

Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Greetings!
Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the matchday 37 clash between Parma and Napoli at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, so stay with us.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Start Time, Streaming
The match will kick off at 12:15am IST. The Serie A clash between Parma and Napoli will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Starting XIs
Here is how Parma and Napoli line up ahead of kick-off at the Ennio Tardini Stadium:
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Matchday 37 Scenario
Nine matches will be concurrently played at 12:15am, with Juventus taking on Udinese and AC Milan up against Roma. In addition to Napoli and Inter's title race, Atalanta are third with 74 points but have just one match to go in the season, while Juventus are fourth with 64 points.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Kick-Off
Parma attacking from right to left and Napoli from left to right in the first half. The league leaders know that a win would keep them ahead of Inter, no longer what the result in the latter's game against Lazio. That could shape the visitors' strategy tonight.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Meanwhile...
While the Inter Milan vs Lazio game stands at 0-0 like the Parma vs Napoli one, Roma have taken an early lead against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico. Gianluca Mancini netted in the third minute and Milan are now down to 10 men with Santiago Gimenez sent off in the 21st, to compound the visitors' woes.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: PAR 0-0 NAP
Napoli have enjoyed 69 percent of the possession in the game so far, but it has not translated into goals as yet. Parma somehow managing to keep the league toppers at bay, though that could easily change in the 50-odd minutes to come.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Half-Time Update
The scoreline stays at 0-0 at the end of the first half. On top of that, Inter Milan have taken a 1-0 lead against Lazio at the San Siro, which means the Nerazzurri would overtake Napoli at the summit if things remain as they stand now.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Second Half Starts
The teams are back from the mid-game interval and play resumes. Parma now attacking from left to right and Napoli from right to left. The hosts create an early chance as Simon Sohm strikes a superb shot from range, forcing a good save from Meret to keep the ball out of goal.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Matchday 37 State Of Play
In other Serie A games, Juventus have taken the lead against Udinese in the 61st minute via Nicolas Gonzalez, while Empoli lead Monza 3-1 and Cagliari are ahead 2-0 against Venezia. The Fiorentina vs Bologna game is locked at 1-1, while Roma lead AC Milan 2-1.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Over In Milan...
Lazio have equalised against Inter Milan via substitute Pedro in the 72nd minute. After the goal being disallowed for Vecino seemingly being offside, a VAR check ensues and the goal stands. Inter are back to square one and need a goal again to try and overtake Napoli.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: PAR 0-0 NAP
Seven minutes of added time in Parma, even as both teams continue to search for the opening goal that could potentially be a match-winning one. Meanwhile, the Inter vs Lazio game is turning into a bonafide thriller, and Lazio have equalised to bring the score to 2-2, with three minutes still left in added time.
Parma Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A Updates: Full-Time Update
A penalty awarded to Napoli is overturned in the ninth minute of stoppage time, and Parma hold on for a 0-0 draw. With a thrilling 2-2 draw at the San Siro between Inter and Lazio, the Serie A title race has spiced up further, leading into the final matchday. Napoli now on 79 points and Inter on 78, and the results of the season finale will determine who wins the Italian top-flight.